Nizamuddin Markaz Event: 24 Tested Positive For Coronavirus, 300 Sent to Hospital, 700 to Quarantine Centres, Says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi, March 31: A religious gathering at Markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin area has been linked to at least six deaths and more than 300 have been screened for coronavirus. So far, 24 people have tested positive for the virus. Earlier today, Delhi Police isolated Markaz building - the Delhi headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat - from rest of Nizamuddin Area. 700 people were moved out in buses and sent to quarantine centres in different parts of the cities. Coronavirus Death Toll India Jumps to 40 After Six COVID-19 Patients, Who Attended Religious Function at Delhi's Nizamuddin, Die in Telangana.

"So far 24 people who were present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin have tested positive for Coronavirus. We are not certain of the number but it is estimated that 1500-1700 people had assembled at Markaz building. 1033 people have been evacuated so far - 334 of them have been sent to hospital & 700 sent to quarantine centre," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi government has ordered a police case against the mosque administration. “It has come to our knowledge that administrators of Nizamuddin Markaz violated coronavirus lockdown conditions, and now several positive cases have been found. Strong action would be taken against those in charge of this establishment," the union territory government said.

Six people from Telangana who visited the religious event between March 13 and March 15 died due to COVID-19. Two of the six died at Gandhi Hospital, one each in two private hospitals, and one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns.

The gathering was attended by Tablighi members from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan. Members also attended from Algeria, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Algeria, England, Fiji, Kuwait and France. Many of those attended the event than travelled to different parts of the country.