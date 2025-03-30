New Delhi, March 30: Addressing the 120th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the pressing need for water conservation, highlighting the extensive efforts being undertaken across the country to address water scarcity. He called upon citizens to actively participate in these initiatives as the summer season approaches.

"As soon as the summer season approaches, preparations for saving water begin in many cities and villages. In many states, works related to water harvesting and water conservation have gained new momentum. The Ministry of Jal Shakti and numerous NGOs are working in that direction. Thousands of artificial ponds, check dams, borewell recharge and community soak pits are being constructed in the country," PM Modi said. PM Narendra Modi Pays Floral Tribute to RSS Founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur (Watch Video).

He underlined the significance of the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, stating, "Like every year, this time too, preparations have been made on a war footing for the 'Catch the Rain' campaign. This campaign too, is not of the government... but of the society, of the Janata-Janaardan; the people. Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan is also being run to connect more and more people with water conservation. The endeavour is to safely pass on the natural resources that we have, to the next generation."

Highlighting the impact of rainwater conservation, he added, "By conserving raindrops, we can save a lot of water from getting wasted. Over the last few years, under this campaign, unprecedented tasks related to water conservation have been undertaken in many parts of the country." ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 2025: Festivals Show How Unity Is Woven Into Diversity of India, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi shared impressive figures, revealing that over the last seven to eight years, more than 11 billion cubic meters of water have been conserved through the construction of tanks, ponds, and other water recharge structures.

"You must have seen the pictures of the water that gets accumulated in the Bhakra Nangal Dam. This water forms the Govind Sagar Lake. The length of this lake is more than 90 kilometres. Even in this lake, not more than 9-10 billion cubic metres of water can be conserved. Only 9-10 billion cubic metres! And the countrymen, through their tiny efforts, have managed to conserve 11 billion cubic meters of water in different parts of the country -- isn't that a great effort!" PM Modi said.

Citing an inspiring example from Karnataka's Gadag district, the Prime Minister spoke about the revival of dried-up lakes by villagers.

"A few years ago, the lakes of two villages dried up completely. There came a time when there was no water left, even for the animals to drink. Gradually, the lake got covered with weeds and bushes. But some villagers decided to revive the lake and started working on it."

Reinforcing the idea that determination leads to success, he said, "Noticing the efforts of the villagers, the social organisations in the vicinity also joined them. All of them, together, cleaned the garbage and mud, and after some time, the lake area became completely clean. Now, people are waiting for the rainy season. Indeed, this is a great example of the 'Catch the Rain' campaign."

Urging citizens to take part in similar initiatives, PM Modi encouraged small yet impactful steps. "You can also join such efforts at the community level. You must make a plan from now on to take this mass movement forward, and you have to remember one more thing. If possible, keep cold water in an earthen pot in front of your house during the summers. Keep water for birds on the roof of the house or even in the verandah. See how blessed you will feel after doing this punya karma; pious deed," he added.

