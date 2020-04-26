Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Corona Warriors, Asks People to Wear Face Masks And Quit Spitting on Roads, Wishes Indians on Occasions of Akshaya Tritiya And Ramzan 2020

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, April 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme amid the coronavirus outbreak. In his address on "Mann Ki Baat" programme, PM Narendra Modi said India's fight against coronavirus is "people-driven" and lauded those who are at the frontline. "India's fight against coronavirus is people-driven. This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen as a soldier is fighting this war," PM Modi said. Coronavirus Live India Tracker.

PM Modi, through his "Mann Ki Baat" programme, urged people to become "COVID warrior" and join fight against coronavirus. "We have created a digital platform - covidwarriors.gov.in. Volunteers of social organisations, civil society and local administration are connected through this platform. Around 1.25 crore people including doctors, nurses, NCC cadets etc have joined this platform. You can also become a COVID warrior," he said. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 26,000-Mark After Biggest Spike in 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 824.

The Prime Minister said the coronavirus outbreak has brought positive changes to society. He said wearing a face mask will become a new social norm. "Due to COVID-19, masks are becoming a part of our lives. It doesn't mean that all those wearing are sick. Masks will become a symbol of a civilised society. If you want to protect yourselves and others from the disease, the use of a mask is important," he said.

In his "Mann Ki Baat" address, PM Modi further said the coronavirus pandemic has raised awareness against spitting in public spaces. "People are getting aware about the harmful effects of spitting in public. The time has come to end this habit now. This habit of spitting in public should be given up now," he said. The Prime Minister also extended wishes on Akshaya Tritiya and Ramzan 2020 and urged revellers to follow the lockdown guidelines to defeat coronavirus.

"This Ramzan, we should pray more than before to ensure that before Eid the world gets rid of coronavirus. I am sure we will strengthen this fight by following orders of the local administration," PM Modi said.