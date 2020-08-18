New Delhi, August 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 AM on August 30. PM Modi has invited people to share their ideas for the upcoming episode of 'Mann Ki Baat’.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio programme being addressed on the last Sunday of every month by Prime Minister Modi at 11 am. This will be the 68th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme. People can hear PM's radio address live on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan channels and on the NaMo mobile application. You can even watch Prime Minister's monthly live address here. PM Narendra Modi’s Ratings on Handling COVID-19 Situation Going Strong at 77.3%: IANS-CVoter.

Here's how people can give their ideas and suggestion for PM Modi's Mann ki Baat:

One can dial 1800-11-7800 to record their messages and can write on the NaMo App open forum or on MyGov. People can also give a missed call in 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions.

Here's what PM Narendra Modi tweeted:

What do you think should be discussed during this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th? Record your message by dialing 1800-11-7800. You can also write on the NaMo App or MyGov. Looking forward to your ideas and inputs. https://t.co/wRagYSoaq0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2020

The Prime Minister, during his Mann Ki Baat address on June 28, had said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that India has always overcome them.

