Srinagar, September 28: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced that it has started the home delivery of prasad for all the devotees who can't make the pilgrimage to the shrine amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Shrine Board has collaborated along with the Postal Department for the home delivery of prasad for all its devotees. Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that booking can be done on the official website maavaishnodevi.org.

Jangid said that a total of three packages available from which the devotees can choose as per their will. The official added that when a devotee makes booking, puja is performed in their name and prasad is packed. The Shrine Board has made an agreement with Postal Department for the home delivery of prasad to the devotees. The prasad is dispatched within 72 hrs, the official informed. Vaishno Devi Live Darshan: Devotees Can See Live Telecast of Holy Shrine, Live 'Hawan' From October 17 via Mobile App.

Here's How You Can Get the Home Delivery of the Prasad:

Devotees have to visit the official website of Vaishno Devi Shrine Board maavaishnodevi.org.

Booking for the prasad can be done on the official website in which three packages available, Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said.

When a devotee makes booking, puja is performed in their name & prasad is packed.

The Prasad is then dispatched within 72 hours to devotees in India.

Further details and placing orders are mentioned on the maavaishnodevi.org. You can also get your queries redressed through 0-9906019475 from 8AM to 8PM. The famous shrine, which is situated in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir, was closed for devotees after the outbreak of the pandemic. It has now been re-opened for a limited number of devotees on a daily basis.

Before the pandemic, over 2.40 crore devotees have been visiting the shrine each year. After four months the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine was reopened for devotees in August. Devotees coming from outside J&K must undergo a Covid-19 test before they are allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).