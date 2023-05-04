Six years after her death, Carrie Fisher is being inducted into Hollywood's Walk of Fame. The ceremony comes as Star Wars fans celebrate the saga's unofficial holiday of May the Fourth.Carrie Fisher, perhaps best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars original trilogy, was set to be posthumously commemorated on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday with her own Walk of Fame star.

Fisher, who died in 2016, is being added to the famous Hollywood tourist attraction on the unofficial Star Wars holiday May the Fourth — an allusion to the oft-quoted line from the films, "May the force be with you."

Billie Lourd will accept the star, which is being placed alongside her co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on the 6800 block of the boulevard, close to the location of the original film's premiere back in 1977.

Devotees to celebrate Fisher's induction to Walk of Fame

Fans had campaigned for Fisher's inclusion in the Walk of Fame for years after Ford received his star in 2003 and Hamill got his in 2018.

Performers can be given a Walk of Fame star if they are nominated, but they require a fee of $75,000 (€67,600) to make and maintain the actual star.

A number of events are planned to mark the occasion, with retailers also offering discounts on Star Wars merchandise. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce planned to livestream Fisher's induction ceremony to the Walk of Fame at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1830 UTC).

Not just Princess Leia

Fisher became a worldwide star when she took up the role of Leia Organa at just 19.

After starring in the original trilogy, she later reappeared in the second set of sequels as well as the Star Wars film "Rogue One" — giving her a total of six appearances in the Star Wars saga.

The actor also appeared in other cult movies such as "The Blues Brothers" and "When Harry Met Sally."

Fisher had bipolar disorder and drug addiction, which she talked about publicly. In 2016, Harvard University presented her with the "Lifetime Achievement Award in Cultural Humanism" for her public engagement.

Later that year, on December 27, she passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. She was 60 years old.

ab/sms (AP, dpa)

