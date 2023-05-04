Kishtwar, May 4: An Indian Army chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Army officials said on Thursday. According to officials, an Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed in the Marwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar today. The pilots have suffered injuries but are safe, the officials said. Further details are awaited. Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Military Chopper Crashes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar, Rescue Operations Underway.

Earlier this March, two pilots were killed after an Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh. A search operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police after the crash. Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Crash in Arunachal Pradesh: Army Chopper Crashes Near Mandala Hills in Bomdila During Operational Sortie.

Accordong to officials Army's Cheetah helicopter was on an operational sortie when it lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller. It was reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila.

