Meerut Weather Update: Heatwave-Like Conditions Persist as Temperature Soars
Meerut and its surrounding areas in western Uttar Pradesh experienced a continuation of intense summer conditions today, May 30, as maximum temperatures hovered near seasonal highs. Local meteorological officials reported dry conditions with clear skies, a trend consistent with the region's typical late-May weather pattern.
Meerut and its surrounding areas in western Uttar Pradesh experienced a continuation of intense summer conditions today, May 30, as maximum temperatures hovered near seasonal highs. Local meteorological officials reported dry conditions with clear skies, a trend consistent with the region's typical late-May weather pattern. Daily activities across the city saw a noticeable slowdown during peak afternoon hours as residents adjusted to the persistent heat.
Temperature and Atmospheric Trends
The day began with a relatively warm morning, transitioning quickly into a sharp temperature rise by noon. According to regional weather summaries, maximum afternoon temperatures in Meerut reached between 41°C and 43°C, remaining well within the expected threshold for the end of May. The minimum temperature recorded during the early hours settled at approximately 27°C, preventing significant nighttime cooling. Delhi Rains: CAQM Revokes GRAP-I in Delhi-NCR As Rainfall Improves Air Quality.
Relative humidity levels remained low throughout the daytime, fluctuating between 25% and 35%. This low moisture content, combined with ambient heat, contributed to dry, parched conditions across both urban neighborhoods and nearby agricultural tracts.
Meerut Weather Today
Wind Velocity and Air Quality
Moderate winds blowing primarily from the west and northwest persisted at speeds ranging from 10 to 15 kilometers per hour. While these breezes provided brief circulation, they also carried dry heat across the plains of western Uttar Pradesh, characteristic of the seasonal "Loo" winds that frequently impact the region before the onset of monsoon conditions.
The air quality index (AQI) for Meerut remained in the "moderate" to "poor" category, influenced by dry soil dust and localized vehicular emissions. The lack of recent rainfall has allowed suspended particulate matter to linger in the lower atmosphere, typical of pre-monsoon conditions across the National Capital Region (NCR). Weather Forecast Today, May 30, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.
Regional Weather Outlook
Regional meteorological centers indicate that the prevailing dry and hot weather pattern is likely to continue over the next few days. No immediate Western Disturbances or convective cloud formations are anticipated to bring rainfall to the area within the immediate 48-hour window.
Local authorities continue to advise residents to stay hydrated and limit direct exposure to the sun during peak radiation hours between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Public health facilities remain on alert to manage routine cases of dehydration and heat-related discomfort standard for this time of year.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).