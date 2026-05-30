Weather Forecast Today, May 30, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

Several parts of India are expected to witness a mix of rainfall, thunderstorms and heatwave conditions on May 30, 2026, according to forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While cities including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru are likely to receive light to moderate rain due to advancing monsoon activity, northern regions such as Delhi are expected to continue experiencing high temperatures and heat stress. The southwest monsoon has further progressed over parts of the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, leading to increased rainfall activity across southern and western India. At the same time, dry weather and above-normal temperatures are likely to persist across several northern states. Monsoon 2026 Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Below-Normal Monsoon Rainfall and Above-Normal Heatwaves in June.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 30

Delhi Weather Today, May 30

Chennai Weather Today, May 30

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 30

Kolkata Weather Today, May 30

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 30

Shimla Weather Today, May 30

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).