Migrant Worker Dies in UP's Shahjahanpur While Cycling Back to Home in Bihar from Delhi Amid Lockdown

Cycling (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Shahjahanpur, May 2: A migrant worker died here while cycling from his workplace in Delhi to home in Bihar amid the ongoing lockdown, police said on Saturday. He has been identified as Dharamveer, 32, they said. Dharamveer, along with a few other labourers, had started their journey from Delhi to Khagaria district in Bihar on bicycles on April 28, police said.

"On Friday night, they halted on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Shahjahanpur. Cycling When the condition of Dharamveer deteriorated, the labourers took him to the medical college where he was declared brought dead," Circle Officer (city) Praveen Kumar said. Migrant Worker Dies Midway While Cycling to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra Amid Lockdown.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajeev Gupta said the samples of Dharamveer have been taken for COVID-19 testing.

"His fellow labourers have been kept in isolation and their samples will also be sent for testing as well," he said.