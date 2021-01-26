Aizawl, January 26: A shocking incident has been reported from Mizoram, where a woman dressed as a nurse kidnapped a new born baby from the hospital. As per reports, a four-day-old baby boy was kidnapped from the civil hospital of Lunglei town in the southern part of the state on Sunday. Mumbai Police Finds 1-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Within 48 Hours, Emotional Reunion With Mother Leaves Every One Teary-Eyed (Watch Video).

As per reports, a woman dressed as hospital employee told the newborn's mother that she is taking the baby to the Special Newborn Care Unit and will be back in 30 minutes. When she didn't return in the said time, the mother came to know that her son has been kidnapped. She promptly informed the hospital authorities, as reported by Times of India. Uttar Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Arrested for Kidnapping, Killing His 6-Year-Old Nephew in Maharajganj.

Following this, a complaint was filed with the police. The police officials have launched an investigation in the matter, looking to trace the kidnapper and rescues the four-day-old baby. As per reports, the police is going through the video footage from the CCTV camera installed in the hospital to identify the kidnapper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).