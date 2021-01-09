Infant, who was kidnapped, reunited with mother after police rescued her | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice/Videograb)

Mumbai, January 9: An emotional video was shared by the social media handle of Mumbai Police, as a team of cops succeeded in reuniting an abducted child with her mother. The case was reported under the jurisdiction of Malwani Police. A one-year-old girl was kidnapped earlier in the week, which compelled the police to act on immediate basis to trace her.

The police swung into action and formed three separate teams to find the infant. The search operation yielded success as the child was located within 48 hours of being abducted. The accused was nabbed from Hiranandani area of Thane, and the girl was safely handed over to the family. Karnataka: Kidnapped Grandson of Industrialist Rescued From Kolar, Abductors Had Demanded Bitcoins Worth Rs 10 Crore as Ransom.

The mother, who was left weeping since her child went missing, expressed her utmost gratitude to the police forces. Emotions ran high when she was united with her daughter, and the team of police officials involved in the operation were also left teary-eyed.

Watch Video of The Emotional Reunion

An emotional reunion! A 1 y/o girl was kidnapped from her house by a lady who regularly visited them. Malwani Police formed 3 teams to carry out search operations; the accused was found within 2 days at Hiranandani,Thane. The emotional reunion had many teary eyed! pic.twitter.com/ogqnQu6d9M — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 8, 2021

The accused, who has been arrested on the abduction charge, was identified as a woman who frequently visited the victim family. The police is expected to prepare a tight case against her to seek maximum punishment under the relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC).

