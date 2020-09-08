New Delhi, September 8: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Karnataka and Kerala over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. According to the all India weather bulletin by IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely over Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe till September 11. The weather agency added saying that rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would continue till September 9, 2020.

Adding further, the IMD said very heavy rainfall also very likely over Coastal districts of Karnataka on September 9 and 10 and over Kerala September 8, 2020. Moreover, fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Peninsular India during next 4-5 days. The rainfall activity over the southern states is due to a 'Low Pressure Area' which lies over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast. It is very likely to weaken over the same region during next 24 hours. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

The IMD said that the western end of monsoon trough at mean sea level lies near normal position. Meanwhile, the eastern end of monsoon trough is likely to be north of its normal position or along the foothills of Himalayas during next 5 days. Under the influence, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states till September 11, 2020.

