New Delhi, August 10: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal this week along with thunderstorms and lightning, a weather forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD stated that widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal during the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile, isolated rainfall is expected over Bihar till August 12.

Giving details about the progress of the monsoon in parts of North India, the IMD forecast said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on August 13 and 14 and over Himachal Pradesh during August 12-14. Meanwhile, subdued rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra & Gujarat. In South India, the IMD stated that rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 5 days. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

The eastern end of the Monsoon Trough continues to run close to the foothills of the Himalayas while the western end runs north of its normal position. The IMD weather forecast predicted that the current spell of widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over the northeast and SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days. Due to the current weather conditions, extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Assam and Meghalaya till August 13.

