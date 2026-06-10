Monsoon 2026: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Kerala As IMD Issues Orange Alert for 2 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Kerala as the southwest monsoon continues to strengthen across the state, bringing the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds over the coming days. The weather agency has advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding, landslides and waterlogging.

According to the IMD, orange alerts have been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts for June 11, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Similar alerts have also been issued for Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam on June 12. An orange alert signifies rainfall ranging between 12 cm and 20 cm within 24 hours and calls for heightened preparedness. Several other districts remain under yellow alert, with forecasts of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the next few days. Kerala Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for These Districts of Keralam on June 6, Over 204 mm of Rainfall Likely in Next 24 Hours.

Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected

The IMD has forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across Kerala and Lakshadweep through mid-June. Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely between June 10 and June 12, raising concerns about falling trees, damage to temporary structures and disruptions to transportation.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense weather activity and to follow official advisories issued by district administrations and disaster management agencies. Monsoon 2026 Date: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Reach Kerala Around June 4, Says IMD.

Monsoon Activity Intensifies Across Kerala

The warning comes as the southwest monsoon gains momentum after arriving in Kerala earlier this month. The state has already witnessed widespread rainfall in recent days, with several districts recording heavy precipitation and localized flooding. Weather officials expect monsoon conditions to remain active, supporting continued rainfall across much of Kerala.

The IMD has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea during adverse weather conditions due to strong winds and rough sea conditions along parts of the Kerala coast.

District authorities and emergency response agencies are monitoring the situation closely. Residents living in landslide-prone and low-lying areas have been urged to stay alert and keep track of weather updates. Local administrations have also advised people to exercise caution near rivers, reservoirs and water bodies as rainfall intensity increases.

The IMD forecasts that rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue across most parts of Kerala over the next several days, with isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather agency has urged the public to follow official warnings and take necessary precautions as monsoon activity remains active across the state.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).