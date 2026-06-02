Monsoon 2026 Date: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Reach Kerala Around June 4, Says IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala around June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday, signalling the next phase of the country's annual rainy season. The weather agency also indicated favourable conditions for the monsoon's further advance across parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and southern India.

The progress of the monsoon is being closely monitored this year after forecasts of below-normal seasonal rainfall and concerns linked to the El Niño weather pattern. The onset of the monsoon over Kerala is considered a key milestone, marking its arrival over the Indian mainland. El Nino To Arrive During India Monsoon, Expected To Strengthen Till September: IMD Chief.

Windy Live Tracker Map for Southwest Monsoon 2026

IMD Forecasts Monsoon 2026 Onset Around June 4

According to the IMD, weather conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into additional regions over the coming days. "Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala around 4th June," IMD Kerala said. The department also outlined the areas likely to witness the monsoon's advance.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest & southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, some parts of Kerala & Tamil Nadu, some more parts of southwest, westcentral, eastcentral & northeast Bay of Bengal, and remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal around 4th June," the IMD said. Southwest Monsoon 2026: Heavy Rain Alerts Issued As Monsoon Knocks on Kerala’s Door.

The southwest monsoon typically reaches the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the third week of May before progressing toward mainland India. The official date for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala is June 1, although actual arrival dates can vary from year to year depending on prevailing weather conditions. Meteorologists closely track the monsoon's progress as it moves northward across the country, influencing rainfall patterns throughout the season.

The southwest monsoon is critical to India's agriculture sector and overall economy. Nearly 75% to 80% of India's annual rainfall is received during the four-month monsoon season, making it the primary source of water for farming activities across the country. The rains are especially important for the sowing of major kharif crops, including paddy, pulses and oilseeds.

The monsoon's advance is under greater scrutiny this year after the IMD projected seasonal rainfall at 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA), indicating below-normal rainfall.

Concerns have also been linked to the potential influence of El Niño conditions, which are often associated with weaker and uneven monsoon rainfall across parts of India.

The performance of the monsoon is closely tied to agricultural output, rural incomes and food prices. The kharif season, which begins in June, contributes more than half of India's total foodgrain production, making rainfall trends a crucial economic indicator.

With conditions remaining favourable, the IMD expects the southwest monsoon to continue advancing into more parts of southern India and adjoining seas over the coming days. Further updates on the monsoon's progress and rainfall distribution are expected as weather systems evolve during the first half of June.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).