Kerala Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for These Districts of Keralam on June 6, Over 204 mm of Rainfall Likely in Next 24 Hours

Following a delayed onset across the region, the southwest monsoon has intensified over Kerala (Keralam), prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for five northern and central districts. The highest alert tier has been activated for Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram on Saturday, June 6. Weather officials warn that these areas are likely to experience extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204 mm within a 24-hour window.

Statewide Color-Coded Alerts for Kerala by IMD

The severe weather system has prompted tiered warning levels across the remainder of the state. On Saturday, an orange alert - signifying very heavy rain - covers most remaining districts, with the exceptions of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha. Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect 100% Rain Chance with a High of 28°C.

Malappuram Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Kozhikode Live Weather Forecast and Updates

The risk is projected to carry forward into the second half of the weekend. For Sunday, June 7, the IMD has extended the red alert status specifically for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Concurrently, Kasaragod, Kannur, Thrissur, and Palakkad will transition into or remain under an orange alert.

Atmospheric Systems Driving the Deluge in Keralam

According to the specialised weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Friday, June 5, the intense precipitation is being fueled by twin atmospheric systems. A prominent upper-air cyclonic circulation is persisting directly over coastal Karnataka and neighbouring territories at altitudes ranging between 3.1 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level. A secondary, distinct cyclonic circulation has also been mapped over Myanmar and the adjoining Andaman Sea. Meteorologists note that the cyclonic circulation along the western coast is strengthening the convergence of monsoon winds precisely over the coastal strips of Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa. This system is channelling a heavy concentration of moisture-laden westerlies from the Arabian Sea directly into central and northern Kerala, raising local vulnerabilities. IMD Kerala Monsoon Forecast 2026: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Hit State on June 4; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued Across India.

Kannur Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Kasaragod Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Recent Rainfall Totals and Mitigation

Data logged during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Friday confirms severe precipitation has already impacted multiple sectors. Kunnathanam in the Pathanamthitta district recorded the highest localised total at 150 mm. Other key measurement stations reported significant accumulations:

Ranni (Pathanamthitta): 140 mm

Venkurinji (Pathanamthitta): 130 mm

Munakkal (Thrissur): 110 mm

Cherthala (Alappuzha): 100 mm

Ernakulam South: 100 mm

The current wet spell is forecast to extend until at least June 10, bringing a persistent threat of waterlogging and the inundation of low-lying fields. State and district disaster management authorities have scaled up active preparedness protocols and emergency responses to counter the anticipated impact of the inclement weather over the upcoming week.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).