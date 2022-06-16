Mumbai, June 16: In a shocking incident, a 64-year-old man working as a watchman was found dead outside a company in Dombivli. The alleged incident took place at Vijay Paper Product Company at MIDC Phase No. 1 in Dombivli's Khambalpada.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased has been identified as Gyanbahadur Bhimbahadur Gurum, a resident of Dombivli. Police officials suspect that Gurum must have been killed by unknown robbers who stole copper wires and a mobile phone worth Rs 1.5 lakh on Tuesday night. Prophet Remarks Row: Former BJP Leader Naveen Jindal Gets Fresh Death Threats Over ‘Controversial Remarks’.

Shekhar Badge, senior police inspector, Manpada police station said, "We rushed to the spot on Wednesday morning after the locals informed us. He had sustained injuries to his head and face. We took the body to Shastri Nagar hospital in Dombivli for post-mortem."

The PI further added said that the suspected murder must have taken place over the petty theft of copper wires. Badge also said that they will go through the CCTV footage of the locality in order to identify the accused.

