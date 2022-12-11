Mumbai, December 11: Pointing out that it is highly impossible to follow somebody, who is walking on the footpath at busy morning office hours, a magistrate court has acquitted a 32-year-old Kalbadevi businessman accused of stalking a software engineer in Mumbai.

It said that while the woman had alleged that the accused came near her and said “good morning”, he could have been talking on his cellphone through a Bluetooth device, as claimed by the defense. The said incident took place in the year 2019. Maharashtra: Kalyan Court Acquits 34-Year-Old Woman Accused of Killing Her Newborn Child

While acquitting a 32-year-old Kalbadevi businessman who was accused of stalking a software engineer for a month , the magistrate said that during busy office hours in the morning, it is highly impossible to follow somebody who is walking on the footpath, reported TOI.

In the order passes earlier this week, the magistrate said that nowadays, even people use Bluetooth device while using cellphones. So, even the other person cannot understand whether the man is talking on his cellphone or what. So, such misunderstandings are definitely possible. Fake Rape Case: Madras High Court Acquits Man Convicted by Lower Court After Woman Admits to Filing False Complaint

The woman in her complaint claimed that between April and May 2019, the accused would follow her when she walked from her home to her office in the morning.

She had alleged that on one occasion, he came near her and said “good morning” into her ears. As she noticed a colleague nearby and informed him about the matter, the accused left the spot.

Two days later, when her brother was dropping her on his motorcycle, she noticed the accused again outside a nearby eatery. She claimed that when her brother confronted the accused, several people assembled and assaulted the accused.

The court said that the accused’s office and the woman’s residence was in the same area and therefore, it could have been possible that they may have been on the same road at the same time.

The magistrate further said that it was very natural and obvious that in a crowded and commercial area like Kalbadevi in south Mumbai, many people regularly walk on the same footpath and at the same time to reach their respective destinations like shops and offices. The magistrate concluded that the defence of accused that she might have misunderstood that the accused was following her and wished her 'good morning,' is believable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).