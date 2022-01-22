Mumbai, January 22: In a major update, a level 3 fire broke out early Saturday in a 20-storey Kamala building near Bhatia hospital in Tardeo in Mumbai. Reportedly, 7 people have lost their lives in the accident, and 15 others have been injured, 3 of them critically in the massive fire. The fire was reported on the 18th floor of the 20-storey Kamala building in Tardeo.

On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police had rushed to the spot immediately. According to the fire department, the blaze was reported at 7.28 am on Saturday and tagged level 3 at 8:10 am. At least 13 fire engines and seven jumbo tankers were deployed to control the fire blaze.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that six elderly people needed oxygen support and were been shifted to the hospital. The fire is under control but the smoke is huge. "All people have been rescued," she further added. The BMC officials said that fifteen of the injured have been admitted to Bhatia hospital, three in the intensive care unit (ICU) due to their critical conditions, and 12 in the general ward as their condition was stable. The other four injured have been sent to the Nair Hospital.

