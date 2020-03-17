Mumbai Locals, Metros, Hotels Open For Now But 'Citizens Must Show Self-Discipline'; Private Companies Encouraged to Permit Work From Home

Commuters wearing masks amid coronavirus outbreak | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 17: With coronavirus cases rising in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray convened an urgent cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the pressing issue. Amid speculations of shutting down the local trains - the city's commutation lifeline - the state government has decided not to take the crippling measure for now. Coronavirus in India: 2 More Test Positive in Mumbai and Pune, Maharashtra's Toll Jumps to 41, Nationwide 137 Cases Reported.

During the meeting, reports said, Thackeray stressed that citizens must show "self-discipline" or else the government would be left with no other option but to impose a total shutdown in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

The self-discipline measures - which include social distancing, avoiding unnecessary travels, mass gatherings and taking precautionary measures - must be strictly practiced by the citizens for at least 15 days. The fortnight's period is critical for the mutation of COVID-19 virus, which has infected nearly 190,000 around the globe.

Update by ANI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Trains and buses are essential services so we are not stopping them as of now but if people don't listen to our advice and don't avoid unnecessary travel, then we will think about that too. Next 15-20 days are very crucial for us. #Coronavirus https://t.co/hXumGcPxq8 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Apart from the locals, the state government has also ruled out ordering a closure of the Metro rails -- another prominent commutation option for the citizens. The hotels and restaurants would also remain open across the state, despite the fear of coronavirus outbreak.

While government offices will remain shut for the next seven days, private companies are encouraged to allow their employees to "work from home" or allow only 50 percent of their workforce strength to discharge their duties from the offices. Thackeray appealed firms which are still reluctant to allow work from home to permit the same considering the spread of COVID-19.

Religious places, including churches and mosques, have also been asked by the state government to avoid mass gatherings and ceremonial prayers for the next 15 days in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. Thackeray, during the cabinet meeting, said he was hopeful that the religious institutions would cooperate with the government.

Maharashtra has so far reported 41 COVID-19 cases, with one each positive patients reported each in Mumbai and Pune. The nationwide toll jumped to 137 on Tuesday. The third death due to novel coronavirus was reported earlier today, when a 64-year-old man succumbed to death at the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.