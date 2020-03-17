Coronavirus in India: 2 More Test Positive in Mumbai and Pune, Maharashtra's Toll Jumps to 41, Nationwide 137 Cases Reported

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, march 17: Two more positive cases of coronavirus reported from Maharashtra on Tuesday. One of the patients is from Pumpri-Chinchwad area of Pune, while another is from Mumbai. With this total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 41 in the state. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country. Meanwhile, a total of 137 people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in India so far. Three deaths have also been reported from the country due to COVID-19. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

Earlier in the day, a 63-year-old COVID-19 patient, a Ghatkopar resident died at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital. According to reports, the Mumbai-based man had a travel history to Dubai. Reports inform that the wife of the deceased has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Her condition is described as "stable". The Maharashtra government may also announce to close all state government offices for seven days. The official decision is yet to be taken.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, a total of 23 long-distance trains were cancelled by the Central Railway on Tuesday. The trains which have been terminated include Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express and Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express. Earlier in the day, reports also surfaced that the Maharashtra government is considering to close local rail services in Mumbai. However, the state government quashed these reports.

The deadly virus claimed over 7,000 lives across the globe. China is the worst-hit country as close to 4,000 deaths have been reported from the neighbouring country. Italy is the second-worst affected country, as over 2,000 people lost their lives, followed by Iran with close to 1,000 deaths. Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a “pandemic”.