Mumbai, August 21: Netizens in India's maximum city went active on social media after incessent rains returned to the city a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. Twitterati were abuzz, sharing pictures and clips of torrential rainfall in their localities a day before the festival. While some were amused, others were also fearful that rain may play a spoilsport ahead of the festival. Mumbai Rains: Modak Sagar Lake Starts Overflowing, BMC Opens Dam Gate.

Mumbaikars were surprised with the heavy downpour in the morning as the last night saw a calm weather in the city. Low amount of rainfall was witnessed on Thursday night in the suburbs, while the temperature remained cool with wind movement. Since the early hours of Friday, however, torrential rainfall engulfed most parts of the city and its adjoining areas.

Twitterati Abuzz After Heavy Rains in Mumbai

Have to go for Ganesh Chaturthi shopping and this #MumbaiRains.😭😭 — Karthik Nadar (@runkarthikrun) August 21, 2020

'Bappa and Rains Together'

Mumbai, You Beauty!

Rich WFH Experience

#WorkFromHome , comes with perks Raindrop's with soothing jerks A pleasure to just watch the drenched trees Birds and at time Monkeys ...say cheese😁#rains#lovetherains#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/0d5YWydaIN — Girija Menon (@GirijaMenon2) August 21, 2020

'Time for Samosas and Pakodas'

It's one hell of a rainy day!! A day for hot teas and samosas and pakodas!! And to laze around. 🎧 Beatles "White Album" 🎶🎵 #MumbaiRains #Beatles — Rajiv B Menon. B as in Beethoven. (@crypticrajiv) August 21, 2020

Mesmerising View in Vile Parle

This has been the wettest August in Mumbai in the past couple of years. Across Maharashtra, the Monsoon rainfall has been 17 percent excess as compared to the previous year. The rains in the state capital picked up late last month, after a largely dry June and nearly no rainfall in half of July. The city has recorded over 944 mm of rainfall between August 1-21.

