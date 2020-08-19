Mumbai, August 19: After heavy downpour in and around Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday opened a gate of Modak Sagar dam after it started overflowing at 9:24 pm on Tuesday. This dam supplies potable water to Mumbai and its nearby regions.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President Stable Now, Positive Signs of Improvement Noticed, Says Son Abhijit Mukherjee.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city is expected to receive more rainfall in the next four-five days. The Met department has also issued an orange alert for Kolhapur and Satara districts for Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)