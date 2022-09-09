Mumbai, September 9: In yet another incident of crimes against women, a man, supposedly in his 40s, was arrested by the Government Railway Police in Goregaon after he allegedly molested a 26-year-old woman doctor in a moving train. The incident took place when the victim was travelling from Pune to CSMT by Intercity Express, reported the Times of India.

As per the reports, the woman boarded the train in Thane. The accused sitting next to her allegedly touched her waist. At first, she thought it was accidental and ignored it and went near the door. Later, the accused went there too and touched her again. Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Molested by Lawyer, Accused Sentenced to Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment.

Reportedly, the woman kept silent and decided to alight with him at the station where he will get down and report to the police. "The woman continued travelling in the train as the man did not alight at her destination at Thane station and alighted the train with him at Dadar station and registered an FIR at Dadar GRP," said police.

The woman informed the cops that the man boarded a Borivali train. Following this, the cops searched CCTV footage and spotted the accused alight at Goregaon station. With the help of local police, Dadar GRP arrested the man from his residence in Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon on September 6. The case was transferred to Karjat GRP as the incident had taken place when the train reached Karjat.

The man, however, claimed that he might have touched her accidentally as the train was crowded.

