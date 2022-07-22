Mumbai, July 22: A lawyer identified as Bharatkumar Pandey was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment for molesting a client's 16-year-old daughter. In 2014, the minor's mother had approached the Antop Hill Police in this regard, after which Pandey was set on bail. However, Pandey has now been entitled to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to Mid-day, the client came in connect with the accused while looking to file an affidavit on losing her election card and other crucial documents. The lawyer had offered her a house at Nalasopara. A few days later, Pandey requested to meet him on discussing urgent matter which led to the molestation of the minor. The mother raised an alarm and handed Pandey over to the police with help from neighbours.

Antop Hill booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Removes Doctor Who Allegedly Tried to Molest Woman Patient in Aurangabad COVID-19 Care Centre. The Sessions Court sentenced the lawyer to three years of rigorous imprisonment in an order dated July 15.

