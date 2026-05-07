Mumbai ‘Watermelon Death’ Case Mystery Solved: Toxic Rat Poison Behind Tragedy, Not Fruit, Say Officials

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The mystery surrounding the deaths of four members of a family in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area has been resolved, with officials confirming that they died due to poisoning caused by zinc phosphide, a highly toxic rat poison. The finding rules out earlier suspicions that the deaths were linked to watermelon consumption.

The confirmation came after forensic experts examined viscera samples of Abdulla Dokadia, his wife Nasrin, and their daughters Aayesha and Zaineb. Traces of zinc phosphide were found, establishing it as the cause of death. The chemical is commonly used as a rodenticide and is known to be highly dangerous even in small quantities. Mumbai ‘Watermelon Death’ Case: JJ Hospital Report Rules Out Bacterial Infection.

Mumbai ‘Watermelon Death’ Case Mystery Solved: Initial Suspicion Around Food Poisoning

The incident had initially triggered widespread concern after reports suggested that the family may have fallen ill after consuming watermelon late at night. This led to early speculation of food poisoning linked to their last meal. However, investigators have now ruled out watermelon as the cause of death following forensic confirmation of toxic substance exposure.

According to police, the Dokadia family, residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road in south Mumbai, had hosted a gathering of relatives on the night of April 25. Guests were served biryani during the get-together. After the guests left, the family consumed watermelon around 1 am on April 26. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: What 4 Pydhonie Victims Ate Beyond Watermelon and What We Know About the Cause of Death.

Within a few hours, around 5 am, all four family members began experiencing severe vomiting, diarrhoea and intense discomfort. Their condition deteriorated rapidly, and they were first taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to Mumbai’s government-run JJ Hospital, where all four died during treatment.

Police officials said it remains unclear whether the poison was consumed accidentally or intentionally. At present, investigators have not found conclusive evidence suggesting any planned self-harm.

The case is being handled by the JJ Marg police station, which has recorded statements from relatives, neighbours and others connected to the family. Authorities are now focusing on how the toxic substance entered the food consumed by the victims.

The incident has raised concerns about the availability and storage of hazardous substances like zinc phosphide, which is commonly used as rat poison. Officials have highlighted the need for stricter handling and storage of toxic household chemicals to prevent accidental exposure.

With the forensic findings now confirming the cause of death, the investigation will continue to determine the exact circumstances under which the poison entered the family’s system.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).