1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

An investigation is underway in South Mumbai after four members of a family died following a suspected case of food poisoning in the Pydhonie area. The deceased - identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Aisha (16) and Zainab (13) - passed away between Sunday and Monday at JJ Hospital. Authorities are currently focusing on the timeline of the family's final meals, which included a group dinner followed by fruit consumption, to determine the source of the toxicity.

Timeline of Symptoms and Medical Treatment

The incident began on the night of April 25, when nine family members gathered for a communal dinner at approximately 10:30 PM. While the extended relatives returned home without incident, the Dokadia family remained at their residence. Between 1:00 AM and 1:30 AM on April 26, the four deceased reportedly consumed watermelon before retiring for the night. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: 4 of Family Die After Eating Watermelon After Biryani in Pydhonie.

By 5:30 AM on Sunday, all four members began experiencing acute gastrointestinal distress, including severe vomiting and diarrhoea. After a consultation with a private family physician, their condition deteriorated, leading to an emergency transfer to JJ Hospital. Despite medical efforts, 13-year-old Zainab died at 10:15 AM on Sunday, followed by her father later that night. Nasreen and 16-year-old Aisha succumbed to their symptoms shortly thereafter.

Post-Mortem Findings and Cause of Death

Medical examiners at JJ Hospital conducted post-mortem procedures on Monday. While the physical examinations are complete, the preliminary findings remain inconclusive regarding the specific toxin involved. According to hospital sources, the official cause of death has been "reserved" pending the results of a histopathological report and a chemical analysis of the viscera. These tests will determine if the fatalities were caused by bacterial contamination, such as Salmonella, or the presence of chemical pesticides often found in improperly stored or treated produce. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sends Obscene Messages, Po*n Videos to Ex-Colleagues, Harasses Them Saying He ‘Likes Hindu Girls’; Arrested.

Police Investigation and Dietary Analysis

The JJ Marg Police Station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and is currently recording statements from the five relatives who shared the initial meal but did not fall ill. Preliminary police statements indicate that the family consumed biryani during the 10:30 PM dinner. Investigators are looking into whether the suspected poisoning originated from the biryani or the watermelon consumed later, as the latter was only eaten by the four individuals who died. Samples of the leftover food and the fruit have been seized from the residence for forensic laboratory testing to identify any harmful pathogens or chemical traces.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).