Mumbai ‘Watermelon Death’ Case: JJ Hospital Report Rules Out Bacterial Infection

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An initial report submitted by the microbiology department of Mumbai’s state-run JJ Hospital has found no evidence of bacterial infection in the bodies of four members of the Dokadia family, who died after falling ill following the consumption of watermelon last month, officials said on Wednesday, May 6.

The family, residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road in Mumbai, had hosted a gathering of relatives on the night of April 25. According to officials, Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zaineb (13) consumed pieces of watermelon at around 1 am on April 26, after their guests had left. Mumbai ‘Watermelon Death’ Case: Was the Dokadia Family Targeted? Know How a 2019 Fraud Case Could Link to Pydhonie Family Deaths.

Family Fell Ill Hours After Meal

Soon after consuming the fruit, all four reportedly developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea in the early hours of April 26. They were initially taken to a local hospital before being referred to the government-run JJ Hospital, where they later died during treatment.

The incident prompted an investigation involving Mumbai Police, forensic experts and officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Mumbai ‘Watermelon Death’ Case: Morphine Found in Man’s Body, Forensic Tests Point to Poisoning.

Authorities collected samples of all food items consumed by the family during their last meal, including chicken pulav, watermelon, water and other food items. These samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis.

Initial Findings Submitted to Police

Following post-mortem examinations, the viscera of the deceased family members was preserved for chemical analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials said the microbiology department of JJ Hospital has now submitted its preliminary findings to the police. "As per the report, no bacterial infection has been detected so far in the bodies of the victims. No bacteria was found in their blood," the official said.

Forensic Report Awaited

Authorities said the exact cause of death will be determined after the Forensic Science Laboratory submits its final report. "The report will also clarify whether any food items consumed by the family members during the day contained anything poisonous," the official said. Investigators are continuing to examine all possible causes as they await the forensic findings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).