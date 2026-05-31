Mumbai Weather Forecast for June 1, 2026: Thunderstorms, Rain Likely, High 34°C

Mumbai residents should prepare for a wet and potentially turbulent start to June, as forecasts predict thunderstorms and a high chance of rain on Monday, June 1st, 2026. The day is expected to see a high of around 34°C, with a low of 29°C, creating a muggy atmosphere exacerbated by expected humidity. Local reports over the past day indicated that Mumbai woke up to pre-monsoon showers, with some areas receiving yellow alerts, suggesting a continuation of this unsettled weather pattern.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Mumbai, Maharashtra — Monday, 01 June 2026 High 34°C Low 29°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 57% Max Wind 14 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Mumbai — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 28% 6 km/h 03:00 29°C Thunderstorm 39% 3 km/h 06:00 29°C Thunderstorm 33% 4 km/h 09:00 32°C Partly cloudy 49% 9 km/h 12:00 33°C Clear sky 51% 14 km/h 15:00 33°C Clear sky 30% 13 km/h 18:00 32°C Mainly clear 18% 11 km/h 21:00 31°C Partly cloudy 1% 8 km/h

The day's weather forecast for Mumbai indicates a mixed bag of conditions. Early morning hours, starting from midnight, will likely feature thunderstorms with a considerable chance of rain, around 28-39%. As the day progresses, the chance of rain will increase, peaking around midday with a 51% probability, even as skies are expected to clear to partly cloudy or clear by the late morning and early afternoon. Maximum wind speeds are anticipated to be around 14 km/h, generally light enough not to cause significant disruption, though gusts during thunderstorms could be stronger.

The transition into the evening will see a gradual decrease in the likelihood of precipitation. By 9:00 PM on Monday, the chance of rain is predicted to drop to just 1%, with partly cloudy skies. However, the lingering humidity and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms throughout the day mean that pockets of heavier rainfall cannot be ruled out. The overnight hours into Tuesday morning will likely see a return to more stable conditions, but the day ahead demands preparedness for wet spells.

For Mumbaikars planning their Monday, June 1st activities, it's advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, especially during the morning and afternoon. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to rain, particularly in low-lying areas. Given the temperatures hovering around the mid-30s and the high humidity, staying hydrated is crucial. Light, breathable clothing is recommended, but also be prepared for sudden downpours. The persistent pre-monsoon activity signals the active phase of the weather system, making this a key Mumbai weather update for all residents.

Recent weather observations suggest a pattern of increasing pre-monsoon activity, with some areas already experiencing showers. This aligns with the forecast for a thundery and wet Monday, June 1st, 2026. While no severe weather warnings have been explicitly issued for the day based on the provided data, the 57% overall chance of rain and the presence of thunderstorms warrant caution and preparedness. Residents are advised to stay updated on the latest Mumbai weather forecast for any last-minute changes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).