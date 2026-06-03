Mumbai Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With a High of 33°C and 84% Rain Chance

Mumbai is set to experience a dramatic shift in weather on Thursday, June 4, 2026, as a high probability of thunderstorms looms over the city. Residents can expect a high temperature of 33°C, with a significant 84% chance of rain throughout the day. Local reports indicate that the monsoon's approach, coupled with active weather systems, is contributing to these unsettled conditions.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Mumbai, Maharashtra — Thursday, 04 June 2026 High 33°C Low 28°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 84% Max Wind 17 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Mumbai — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Mainly clear 24% 9 km/h 03:00 29°C Mainly clear 20% 8 km/h 06:00 28°C Light drizzle 5% 9 km/h 09:00 31°C Light drizzle 18% 14 km/h 12:00 33°C Light drizzle 68% 15 km/h 15:00 32°C Thunderstorm 78% 17 km/h 18:00 30°C Thunderstorm 56% 14 km/h 21:00 30°C Thunderstorm 60% 10 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with partly clear skies, with temperatures around 29°C in the early morning hours and minimal chances of rain. However, as the day progresses, the likelihood of precipitation will increase. By noon, the chance of rain jumps to 68% with temperatures reaching the daily high of 33°C. The afternoon and evening are particularly vulnerable, with forecasts predicting thunderstorms from around 3 PM onwards, accompanied by a substantial chance of rain, peaking at 78% in the mid-afternoon. Maximum wind speeds are expected to be around 17 km/h during the peak of the storm.

Earlier reports this week highlighted a yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for thunderstorms across Maharashtra, including Mumbai. These conditions have already begun to affect the city, with recent heavy showers reported in western suburbs, leading to a dip in temperatures. The current forecast for Thursday suggests a continuation of this active weather pattern, with the possibility of intense rainfall during the predicted thunderstorm periods. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Humid Conditions With High Rain Chance.

Given the volatile weather expected, Mumbaikars are advised to stay updated with the latest Mumbai weather updates. It is recommended to carry umbrellas or raincoats when stepping out, especially in the afternoon and evening. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to rain and possible waterlogging on roads. Staying hydrated is crucial, even with the rain, as humidity levels can remain high, contributing to discomfort. For those planning outdoor activities or attending events, it would be prudent to have contingency plans in place.

The combination of high temperatures and significant rainfall probability means residents should be prepared for a wet and potentially stormy day. While the morning might offer some respite, the afternoon and evening demand caution. The weather forecast for Mumbai points towards a classic monsoon-adjacent pattern, characterized by humid conditions and sudden downpours. This Mumbai weather update serves as a crucial reminder to plan your day accordingly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).