Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Mainly Clear Skies With Slight Afternoon Showers, High of 33°C

Mumbai's weather on Friday, 19 June 2026, is set to be mainly clear, with temperatures reaching a high of 33°C. Residents can expect it to feel warmer, up to 36°C, with humidity levels around 56% and winds blowing at approximately 16 km/h. Despite the predominantly clear conditions, there is a slight chance of scattered showers, particularly in the late afternoon.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Friday, 19 June 2026 Temperature 33°C Feels Like 36°C High 33°C Low 30°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 56% Wind Speed 16 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Friday, 19 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 16:00 32°C Partly cloudy 17% 16 km/h 18:00 31°C Partly cloudy 13% 13 km/h 20:00 31°C Mainly clear 6% 9 km/h 22:00 30°C Partly cloudy 1% 7 km/h 00:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 02:00 30°C Clear sky 2% 8 km/h 04:00 30°C Clear sky 5% 7 km/h 06:00 29°C Clear sky 6% 4 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

An hourly outlook reveals that while the day starts warm, a chance of rain, around 17%, will be present from 4 PM, gradually decreasing as the evening progresses. By 8 PM, the sky is expected to be mainly clear again, with the chance of rain dropping to 6% and winds easing. Overnight, conditions will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 30°C.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).