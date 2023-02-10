Kohima, February 10: BJP candidate in Nagaland Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature on Friday, officials said.

An election official said that Friday was the last day of withdrawal of nominations. Kinimi's supporters broke into celebrations soon after the 68 year-old BJP candidate was elected unopposed. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Third List of Candidates for Impur and Tehok Seat.

He was elected to the state Assembly for the first time in 2018 Assembly polls from the same Akuluto Assembly constituency. After his election to the state assembly for the second time, Kinimi tweeted, "Beyond humbled and honoured to represent the people of Akuluto 31 A/C for a second term, as unopposed. I praise Almighty God for this privilege and extend my gratitude to my supporters, wellwishers, the karyakartas of Akuluto BJP mandal and Nagaland state BJP."

BJP opened its account in the Nagaland even before the February 27 elections to the 60-member Assembly. Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislature party leader Yanthungo Patton congratulated Kinimi. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP had contested the 2018 elections with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula and the alliance partners in July last year have decided to continue with the same understanding. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: CM Neiphiu Rio Files Nomination From 11 Northen Angami-II Constituency for Upcoming Polls.

The NDPP last time (2018) won 18 seats, BJP got 12 seats and formed the government with the support of the other parties and independents. The Naga People's Front had suffered a severe jolt in April last year when 21 of the 26 NPF legislators led by former Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang had "merged" themselves with the NDPP and formed the all party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government to expedite the Naga political dialogue with the Central government.

