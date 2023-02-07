New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Congress on Monday released the third list of candidates for the Nagaland Assembly Election.

According to an official release issued by the All India Congress Committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, Bendangkokba will contest from Impur Assembly constituency while Shaboh Konyak will contest from Tehok seat in the forthcoming election.

Both constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe.

The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2 for the 60-member Assembly.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday filed his nomination from the '11 Northen Angami-II' constituency for the upcoming elections.

"Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the 11 Northern Angami-II A/C for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. I thank the people of my constituency for putting their trust in me thus far, and I humbly seek their blessings and support again," Neiphiu Rio said in the tweet.

The Nephiu Rio-led alliance ousted the Congress party in the last elections in 2018 and the NDPP president took oath as CM and BJP leader Y Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Out of 20 seats contested, the BJP was able to win 12 in the 2018 elections. (ANI)

