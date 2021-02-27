Nagpur, February 27: A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur for allegedly planning to kill her lover. The woman allegedly hired her lover's distant relative to commit the crime and promised Rs 1.50 lakh and have sex with him after the murder. The victim, identified as Chandu Mahapur, was killed on February 25. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Parents Sell Daughter to Raise Money for Treatment of Her Sibling, Buyer Detained.

The accused woman had been in relationship with Chandu Mahapur. While Mahapur was married, he was against her wedding plans, according to a report. The woman then decided to kill Mahapur and hired one Bharat Gujar, who is Mahapur's friend and distant relative, the report said. She promised cash Rs 1.5 lakh and sex to Gujar to kill Mahapur. Bhopal Crime: Dentist Kills Woman, Buries Her Body in Drishyam Movie Style.

Gujar allegedly lured Mahapur by offering him to consume alcohol and took him to Salaimendha. He then killed him by smashing his head and slitting his throat. The investigation was taken over by local crime branch team of rural police.

Cops, with help of a CCTV footage, identified and nabbed the assailant before he could get cash or sex from the woman. Police also arrested the accused woman and her parents for plotting and executing the murder.

