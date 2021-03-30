Nashik, March 30: The local administration in Maharashtra's Nashik city has imposed Rs 5 fee for an hour-long visit to any market. In simple words, an individual will have to pay Rs 5 for shopping in the market only for an hour. Those who will breach the one-hour deadline will be fined Rs 500. The decision has been taken to prevent crowding in markets in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Coronavirus: Nashik Tally Rises by 2,847, Toll by 25; 2,610 Recover.

Those visiting Nashik market committee, Pawan Nagar market in Ambad, Ashok Nagar market in Satpur and Kalanagar market in Indiranagar will have to take the Rs 5 coupon at the time of entry. The Nashik Municipal Corporation will collect the amount and use it for various coronavirus-prevention measures such as sanitization of the area, according to a TOI report. Lockdown in Maharashtra Will Be Back if COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour Not Followed, Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

While market visitors will have to pay the fee, vegetable vendors and shopkeepers would be issued passes. Those residing in the market areas will get free entry after their identity cards are checked. Yesterday, Vijay Kharat, the Zone II DCP, conducted a meeting of officials and informed them about steps to be taken in order to implement the new rules within their respective jurisdictions.

"The exercise is for disaster management, and not to ruin businesses. The aim is to control the crowds. Under Section 43 of the Bombay Police Act, the commissioner of police is empowered to take certain decisions when the Epidemic Act is in force," DCP Kharat was quoted as saying. Local residents and traders have expressed their unhappiness over the administration's move.

