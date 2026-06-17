Nashik Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies With Heavy Afternoon Rain and a High of 34°C

Nashik residents can expect an overcast day with increasing chances of rain as Wednesday, 17 June 2026, progresses. The day begins with a mild temperature of 28°C, feeling slightly warmer at 30°C due to humidity levels hovering around 64%. A gentle breeze of 13 km/h will be present in the early morning hours.

Current Weather in Nashik, India — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 30°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 64% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Nashik — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 08:00 28°C Overcast 0% 13 km/h 10:00 32°C Overcast 2% 14 km/h 12:00 33°C Partly cloudy 29% 15 km/h 14:00 34°C Overcast 73% 17 km/h 16:00 29°C Light drizzle 96% 21 km/h 18:00 28°C Light drizzle 70% 18 km/h 20:00 25°C Mainly clear 8% 13 km/h 22:00 25°C Mainly clear 0% 13 km/h

Nashik, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The weather outlook suggests a gradual shift from clear skies to more significant cloud cover and precipitation. By 10:00 AM, temperatures are expected to climb to 32°C, with minimal rain chances. However, the midday hours will see a marked increase in cloudiness and the likelihood of rain. By 12:00 PM, conditions will turn partly cloudy with a 29% chance of rain, pushing the temperature to 33°C. The afternoon is set to bring the most substantial weather changes, with overcast skies and a high probability of rain. By 2:00 PM, temperatures will peak at 34°C, accompanied by a 73% chance of rain and a slightly stronger wind of 17 km/h. Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With Hail and High Humidity.

The peak of the rain activity is anticipated between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. At 4:00 PM, the forecast indicates light drizzle with a 96% chance of rain, and temperatures will dip to 29°C, while wind speeds will pick up to 21 km/h. This wet spell is expected to continue into the early evening, with light drizzle and a 70% chance of rain at 6:00 PM, as temperatures settle around 28°C. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and wear light, waterproof clothing if venturing out during these hours.

As the day draws to a close, the rain is expected to subside significantly. By 8:00 PM, skies should become mainly clear with only an 8% chance of rain, and the temperature will drop to a cooler 25°C. This pleasant evening weather is predicted to persist through to 10:00 PM, with the temperature remaining at 25°C and no rain expected. Commuters heading home in the evening should find conditions much drier. Overall, while the day starts mild, preparedness for afternoon and early evening showers is crucial for Nashik weather today.

For those planning outdoor activities or commutes, it is advisable to stay updated with the latest Nashik weather update. The rising temperatures in the afternoon, coupled with high humidity, could feel uncomfortable for some, while the expected afternoon and evening rain necessitates caution on roads. Simple precautions like staying hydrated and carrying appropriate rain gear will ensure a smoother day navigating the Nashik temperature fluctuations and potential downpours.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).