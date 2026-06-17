Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With Hail and High Humidity

Thane residents should prepare for a dynamic weather day on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as the region is set to experience overcast conditions with a significant chance of thunderstorms and even light hail. The day begins with temperatures around 28°C, feeling warmer at 33°C due to high humidity levels reaching 76%. Early morning commuters can expect light drizzle starting around 7:00 AM, with a 41% chance of rain and winds at a gentle 6 km/h.

Current Weather in Thane, India — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 33°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 76% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Thane — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 07:00 28°C Light drizzle 41% 6 km/h 09:00 32°C Light drizzle 35% 10 km/h 11:00 35°C Overcast 31% 13 km/h 13:00 34°C Thunderstorm with slight hail 55% 15 km/h 15:00 32°C Thunderstorm with slight hail 75% 16 km/h 17:00 31°C Mainly clear 78% 16 km/h 19:00 29°C Mainly clear 47% 11 km/h 21:00 29°C Mainly clear 21% 6 km/h

Thane, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The weather is expected to intensify as the day progresses. By 11:00 AM, the skies will be fully overcast, with temperatures climbing to 35°C and a 31% chance of rain, accompanied by winds picking up to 13 km/h. The afternoon hours bring a more volatile forecast. From 1:00 PM onwards, Thane is predicted to face thunderstorms, with the possibility of slight hail. The probability of rain significantly increases to 55% at 1:00 PM and further to 75% by 3:00 PM, as temperatures hover around 32-34°C with winds reaching up to 16 km/h. This mid-afternoon period poses the highest risk for disruptive weather. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect High Humidity With Isolated Thunderstorms and 30°C Temperature.

Local reports over the past 48 hours have indicated a mixed weather pattern across Maharashtra, with Thane and Mumbai facing a dual threat of heat and thunderstorms. While the official forecast for Thane today focuses on significant rainfall and stormy activity, residents have recently been under alerts for potential heatwave conditions, highlighting the volatile nature of the current weather cycle.

As the evening approaches, the intensity of the storms is expected to subside. By 5:00 PM, while the rain probability remains high at 78%, conditions are forecast to shift to 'mainly clear'. Temperatures will gradually decrease, settling around 29°C by 7:00 PM and remaining there until 9:00 PM, with rain chances dropping to 21%. Despite the clearing trend, preparedness for sudden downpours and thunder remains advisable throughout the day.

For residents navigating Thane weather today, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, it is crucial to stay informed and take necessary precautions. Light, breathable clothing is recommended for the humid conditions, but carrying an umbrella or raincoat is essential due to the high likelihood of rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially during the peak afternoon hours. Staying hydrated is always advised, but caution is needed during periods of intense thunderstorms with hail. Be mindful of the 'feels like' temperature, which will be higher than the actual mercury reading.

With the T20 Mumbai League underway, teams like Eagle Thane Strikers and their opponents will need to be prepared for potential weather interruptions. The forecast of thunderstorms and hail, particularly in the afternoon, could impact playing conditions and schedules for matches held outdoors in Thane.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 07:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).