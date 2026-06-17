Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With Hail and High Humidity
Thane weather on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, will be marked by overcast skies, high humidity at 76%, and temperatures feeling like 33°C. Residents should brace for afternoon thunderstorms with a risk of light hail and significant rain probabilities, peaking at 75% by 3:00 PM.
Thane residents should prepare for a dynamic weather day on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as the region is set to experience overcast conditions with a significant chance of thunderstorms and even light hail. The day begins with temperatures around 28°C, feeling warmer at 33°C due to high humidity levels reaching 76%. Early morning commuters can expect light drizzle starting around 7:00 AM, with a 41% chance of rain and winds at a gentle 6 km/h.
|Current Weather in Thane, India — Wednesday, 17 June 2026
|
Temperature
28°C
|
Feels Like
33°C
|
Conditions
Overcast
|
Humidity
76%
|
Wind Speed
6 km/h
|Hourly Outlook for Thane — Wednesday, 17 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|07:00
|28°C
|Light drizzle
|41%
|6 km/h
|09:00
|32°C
|Light drizzle
|35%
|10 km/h
|11:00
|35°C
|Overcast
|31%
|13 km/h
|13:00
|34°C
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|55%
|15 km/h
|15:00
|32°C
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|75%
|16 km/h
|17:00
|31°C
|Mainly clear
|78%
|16 km/h
|19:00
|29°C
|Mainly clear
|47%
|11 km/h
|21:00
|29°C
|Mainly clear
|21%
|6 km/h
Thane, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
The weather is expected to intensify as the day progresses. By 11:00 AM, the skies will be fully overcast, with temperatures climbing to 35°C and a 31% chance of rain, accompanied by winds picking up to 13 km/h. The afternoon hours bring a more volatile forecast. From 1:00 PM onwards, Thane is predicted to face thunderstorms, with the possibility of slight hail. The probability of rain significantly increases to 55% at 1:00 PM and further to 75% by 3:00 PM, as temperatures hover around 32-34°C with winds reaching up to 16 km/h. This mid-afternoon period poses the highest risk for disruptive weather. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect High Humidity With Isolated Thunderstorms and 30°C Temperature.
Local reports over the past 48 hours have indicated a mixed weather pattern across Maharashtra, with Thane and Mumbai facing a dual threat of heat and thunderstorms. While the official forecast for Thane today focuses on significant rainfall and stormy activity, residents have recently been under alerts for potential heatwave conditions, highlighting the volatile nature of the current weather cycle.
As the evening approaches, the intensity of the storms is expected to subside. By 5:00 PM, while the rain probability remains high at 78%, conditions are forecast to shift to 'mainly clear'. Temperatures will gradually decrease, settling around 29°C by 7:00 PM and remaining there until 9:00 PM, with rain chances dropping to 21%. Despite the clearing trend, preparedness for sudden downpours and thunder remains advisable throughout the day.
For residents navigating Thane weather today, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, it is crucial to stay informed and take necessary precautions. Light, breathable clothing is recommended for the humid conditions, but carrying an umbrella or raincoat is essential due to the high likelihood of rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially during the peak afternoon hours. Staying hydrated is always advised, but caution is needed during periods of intense thunderstorms with hail. Be mindful of the 'feels like' temperature, which will be higher than the actual mercury reading.
With the T20 Mumbai League underway, teams like Eagle Thane Strikers and their opponents will need to be prepared for potential weather interruptions. The forecast of thunderstorms and hail, particularly in the afternoon, could impact playing conditions and schedules for matches held outdoors in Thane.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 07:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).