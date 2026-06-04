NEET UG 2026 Controversy: Brokers Allegedly Offer Government Medical Seats Through OMR Sheet Manipulation

A major investigation has been launched into the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 examination following allegations that a network of brokers is offering guaranteed government medical college seats through the manipulation of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets. Law enforcement and education watchdogs are investigating claims that syndicates are charging candidates massive sums to alter answer sheets post-examination, casting a shadow over the integrity of one of the world's largest competitive medical entrance exams.

The Modus Operandi of OMR Manipulation

According to investigative sources, the suspected scam involves brokers instructing candidates to leave their OMR answer sheets blank or partially filled during the actual examination. Once the exam concludes and the sheets are transferred to secure storage or evaluation centers, insiders working within the logistics or evaluation chain allegedly fill in the correct answers on the blank templates. NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled To Protect Students' Interests and Preserve Confidence in National Examination System, NTA Tells Supreme Court.

Brokers reportedly target affluent families, promising secured seats in prestigious government medical colleges where tuition is heavily subsidized. This systematic manipulation ensures that chosen candidates score exceptionally high percentiles, effectively displacing deserving students who rely solely on merit.

Financial Transactions and Scrutiny

Initial reports indicate that these fraudulent deals command exorbitant fees, with brokers allegedly demanding between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore per medical seat. The payment structure usually involves an advance token amount, with the remaining balance due only after the official results are declared and the candidate's roll number appears high on the merit list. Supreme Court Declines To Shift NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam to Computer-Based Format.

A specialized cyber and economic offenses wing is currently tracking digital footprints, suspicious bank transactions, and intercepted communication logs between coaching center facilitators, third-party brokers, and administrative staff associated with exam centers.

Escalating Demands for Administrative Reform

The unfolding allegations have triggered widespread outrage among student communities, parents, and medical aspirants, who argue that such leaks destroy equal opportunity. Activists and educational experts are demanding immediate systemic interventions, including:

Real-time Digital Tracing: Implementing end-to-end digital tracking and immediate scanning of OMR sheets at the exam hall itself before transportation.

Independent Auditing: Handing the evaluation process over to independent, third-party security auditors to prevent internal collusion.

Stricter Penalties: Applying severe criminal charges and permanent blacklisting for any student, parent, or official found participating in competitive exam fraud.

Testing authorities have issued a statement emphasizing that they maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward malpractice. They have assured the public that a thorough internal audit of the evaluation protocols is underway, and any examination center found compromised will face immediate disqualification alongside criminal prosecution.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).