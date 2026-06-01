Supreme Court Declines To Shift NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam to Computer-Based Format

New Delhi, June 1: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, observing that such a direction could not be granted at this stage when authorities were already engaged in conducting the fresh examination scheduled for June 21. A Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Aravind Kumar expressed disinclination to entertain the plea seeking an immediate shift from the existing pen-and-paper format to CBT for the re-test and posted the matter for hearing in July.

The apex court's decision effectively means that the re-examination will proceed as scheduled under the current format. Admit cards for the re-test are expected to be released by June 14. The petition, filed by advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, sought urgent directions for conducting the June 21 re-examination through CBT, contending that repeated paper leak allegations and security lapses had exposed vulnerabilities in the pen-and-paper examination system. During the hearing, the Justice Narasimha-led Bench observed that there was "no question" of granting such relief at the present stage, observing that the examination had already been cancelled once and was being reconducted. NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled To Protect Students' Interests and Preserve Confidence in National Examination System, NTA Tells Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court said that the issue could be considered on the next date of listing, tagging the matter along with other pending pleas seeking reforms in the functioning of the NTA. The plea argued that despite recommendations made by a high-level committee headed by former ISRO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan following the 2024 controversy, NEET-UG 2026 was conducted under substantially the same pen-and-paper framework involving physical printing, storage and transportation of confidential examination material. NEET UG 2026 Refund Update: NTA Revises Deadline for Bank Detail Submission; Know Refund Process and Re-Exam Schedul.

Last week, while hearing a batch of petitions on examination reforms, the Supreme Court stressed the need to fix individual accountability within the NTA and observed that recurring controversies would continue unless specific responsibility was assigned to officials handling different aspects of the examination process. The Centre had informed the Justice Narasimha-led Bench that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally monitoring the situation following the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.

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