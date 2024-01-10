Bengaluru, January 10: The temple managements in Bengaluru are implementing a dress code from Wednesday and will allow devotees to enter temples only in Indian traditional attire. The Karnataka Devasthana Mahasangha and Hindu Janajagruta Samiti will put up boards before temples in this regard and implement strict rules in this regard from Wednesday onwards.

As per the dress code, men are not allowed in shorts, bermuda, torn jeans, T-shirt showing chest and women will not be allowed inside the temples in shorts, midi, torn jeans as well. The board will also appeal to devotees not to enter temples cladding in indecent, vulgar dresses. Stop Going to Temples That Don't Let You In, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

It also maintains that protecting the sanctity of the temple is the bounden religious duty. Karnataka Temples-Mutts and Religious Institutions Association had convened the meeting of priests and trustees of all temples last month and decided to implement the rule in January. Karnataka Government Stops Releasing Grants for Renovation of Temples, Hindu Groups and BJP Term It ‘Anti-Hindu’.

An appeal was made earlier and Hindu organisations supported the decision. A dress code campaign for temples will also be launched by installing a board in this regard in front of the Sri Laxmi Venkataramana temple in Vasanth Nagar in Bengaluru.

