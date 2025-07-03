Mumbai, July 3: A nurse from New Zealand successfully underwent double robotic hip replacement surgery in Mumbai nearly three weeks ago. The Kiwi nurse, identified as Claire Olsen, had to reportedly wait for years or pay USD 80,000 in New Zealand to undergo the surgery. Olsen underwent robotic surgery in the city for USD 20,000. A registered nurse for four decades, Olsen said that the hospitals in India are more advanced than their " third-world system."

Praising the Indian healthcare system, Olsen said, "Its private hospitals are world-class, internationally accredited, with top surgeons, many who've worked around the world, and advanced tech and equipment that we don’t even have in NZ," reports Stuff. Three weeks later, after successfully undergoing the double robotic hip replacement, the 65-year-old nurse returned to New Zealand. Mumbai: Labourer Undergoes 3-Hour Surgery To Remove 13 cm Iron Rod From Eye at JJ Hospital in Byculla.

Nurse Saves USD 60,000 After Undergoing Robotic Double Hip Replacement in Mumbai

Olsen said that she was not putting off having her surgery in what many see as an undeveloped country. However, before making a trip to India, Tauranga-based Olsen was suffering from arthritic pain and struggled to walk. Back in New Zealand, she was told she may have to wait for up to five years for a double hip replacement, as her GP referral bounced back. A private hospital back home quoted USD 80,000 for the surgery.

She said a quote from a private hospital in New Zealand was USD 80,000. However, Olsen could not wait five years. She learnt that a robotic double hip replacement surgery in Mumbai would cost her USD 20,000. Speaking of her surgery, the Kiwi nurse said that she was on crutches two days after the surgery with no pain. Nearly three weeks after undergoing the operation, Olsen was able to walk around freely without any support.

Claire Olsen Says Those Considering India Should Do Their Research

After her successful surgery, Olsen said that she was shopping and even drinking Aperol Spritz at a grand hotel in the city. To those considering India for healthcare, the Kiwi nurse asked them to do their research. Olsen was accompanied by friend and travel agent Jackie Brown for her India trip. Brown is known for taking people to Thailand for cosmetic procedures and to Mexico for bariatric surgery. AIIMS Doctors Perform Rarest Surgery on Incomplete Parasitic Twins Feeding on Host.

Brown said that he came with Olsen as a friend because he was curious about the hospitals and standards. Sharing his experience, Jackie said that it was "the best I’d seen." He also said that when Olsen was recovering, a cleaner came to clean every two hours. "She had so many attentive nurses and visits from the surgeon, we joked that we should get cheese and biscuits to offer our constant visitors," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).