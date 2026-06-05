Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at IVY County Society in Sector 75, Panic Grips Residents As Flames Engulf 12th-Floor Flat (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at IVY County Society in Sector 75, Noida, on Friday, triggering panic among residents after flames and thick smoke were seen billowing from a 12th-floor apartment.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted inside a flat in one of the residential towers of the society. Residents immediately alerted the fire department and police after spotting flames shooting out of the apartment.

Multiple fire tenders and emergency response teams rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. Firefighters are working to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to neighboring flats and other parts of the building.

Massive Blaze Erupts at IVY County Society in Sector 75

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Operation underway to completely douse the fire which broke out in an apartment in Ivy Country housing society located in Sector 75, Noida. No casualties reported in the incident pic.twitter.com/Chu9qnKDKw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2026

The incident caused panic across the residential complex as residents gathered outside while authorities assessed the situation. Officials have not yet confirmed whether anyone was trapped inside the apartment at the time of the fire.

The exact cause of the blaze remains unknown. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation after the fire is completely extinguished to determine whether it was caused by a short circuit or any other factor.

Further details are awaited.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).