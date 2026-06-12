Noida Latest News Today on June 12th, 2026: E-Bus Service Begins, Airport Nears Launch, Construction Tragedy & Weather Alert

Noida, June 12: Noida is experiencing a significant day for its public transport and infrastructure, with the launch of a new electric bus service set to enhance urban mobility. This development comes as the highly anticipated Noida International Airport is on the verge of commencing commercial operations, promising improved connectivity for the region. However, the city also grapples with serious safety concerns following a tragic construction site accident in Greater Noida, alongside ongoing vigilance over local crime and safety issues.

Top Stories

E-Bus Service Launched & Noida International Airport Nears Commercial Operations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 45 new e-buses on June 12th via video conferencing from Lucknow. This new service aims to improve connectivity across Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authority areas. Concurrently, the Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) has successfully completed its operational trials and is preparing for commercial flights to two cities from June 15th, 2026, with plans to connect to 16 airports eventually. The airport is also equipped to operate efficiently in low visibility conditions.

Two Workers Die in Tragic Greater Noida Construction Site Fall

On Thursday, June 11th, two construction workers tragically died after falling from the 37th floor of an under-construction high-rise building in Greater Noida's Sector 152. The incident reportedly occurred when the shuttering they were standing on collapsed, or their safety belts failed. Authorities have since registered a case of negligence against the builder, and an investigation into the circumstances of the accident is currently underway.

Civic & Local Government

Multiple Fire Incidents Reported Across Noida and Ghaziabad

Five separate fire incidents were reported across the Ghaziabad and Noida region on June 10th, including a major blaze at a RentoMojo warehouse in Badalpur. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported in any of these incidents. Separately, a couple was rescued by the fire department from their fourth-floor apartment in Noida's Overseas Apartment on June 11th or 12th, following a fire. Additionally, a short circuit fire in a Greater Noida house on June 11th destroyed household goods, though the family remained safe.

Toll Plaza Staff Allegedly Assaulted in Greater Noida

On June 11th, multiple vehicles reportedly broke barriers at a toll plaza in Greater Noida, using hooters to pass through without paying. When toll workers attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Authority Team Returns Without Demolishing Illegal Construction in Sultanpur Village

On June 11th, a Noida authority team that arrived in Sultanpur village to remove illegal construction across approximately 4,000 square meters had to return without completing the task. The action was reportedly stalled due to protests by local farmers.

Structural Concerns Raised in Large Noida Society

Reports on June 11th highlighted potential structural threats to towers and balconies in one of Noida's largest societies, reportedly putting over 5,000 families at risk. Residents are living under constant fear due to these ongoing safety concerns, which require immediate attention from authorities.

Traffic Advisory Issued for Delhi-Noida Routes

A traffic advisory was issued on June 12th by the traffic police for Delhi-Noida routes, indicating potential closures or restricted movement on certain paths. Commuters are advised to check for updates and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Fines Imposed on Tobacco Product Vendors

On June 11th, authorities reportedly imposed fines on 14 shopkeepers in Noida for selling tobacco products. This action is part of ongoing efforts to regulate the sale of such items in the city and ensure compliance with existing regulations.

Grant Offered for Indigenous Cow Purchase

A grant of up to ₹80,000 is being offered for individuals purchasing two indigenous breed cows, as reported on June 11th. This initiative aims to promote local cattle breeds and support dairy farming within the region, encouraging sustainable agricultural practices.

Crime & Safety

Noida Businessman Defrauded of ₹12 Lakh in Online Trading Scam

A businessman in Noida was reportedly defrauded of ₹12 lakh in an online trading scam that came to light on June 10th. The fraud involved promises of high returns on investments through fraudulent online trading platforms, and police are investigating the matter.

Weather & Outlook

Light rain and thunderstorms expected across Noida today

Noida is experiencing light drizzle with a temperature of 27.2°C this morning. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, including Noida, forecasting light rain, severe thunderstorms, and strong winds reaching 70-80 kmph for June 12th. Temperatures are expected to range from 24°C to 32°C, bringing some relief from the prevailing heat.

Weather: Light drizzle — 27.2°C. Today: Light rain, 24°C – 32°C.

Noida Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Noida continues its rapid infrastructural development, the focus remains on ensuring both progress and public safety. Residents are encouraged to stay informed on traffic advisories and weather updates, particularly with the forecast for thunderstorms. The coming days will likely bring further details on the airport's full operational schedule and ongoing investigations into recent incidents.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).