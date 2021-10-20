Lucknow, October 20: In a shocking incident, two men were allegedly beaten up by a duo for playing loud music on Monday night at Shahdara village in UP's Noida. Reports inform that the victims were playing loud music at their workplace, when the accused, who are their neighbours, asked them to lower the volume. However, the victims, identified as Ramveer and Ghanshyam, denied to do so. This led to an argument between them and the accused hit the duo with rods and sticks. Noida Shocker: Minor Boys, Out for Walk With Father, Found Murdered; Accused Dad 'Missing.'

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the victims suffered injures and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Meanwhile, a non-cognisable report (NCR) has been filed against the accused persons, identified as Rajendra and Vijendra under section 147 (rioting) and section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, SHO Surajpur Police Station Ajay Kumar said, as reportedly by HT. The duo is reportedly still on a run. Noida Shocker: Out on Morning Walk, 20-Year-Old Girl Abducted by Unknown Miscreants; Probe Launched.

“The victims were allegedly playing loud music at their workplace around 10pm on Monday. Two of their neighbours, Rajendra, 30, and his brother Vijendra, 33 asked them to lower the volume of the music system. When the duo refused to do so, the four got into an argument, and Rajendra and Vijendra attacked the victims with sticks and rods.” SHO Kumar was quoted saying by the report.

