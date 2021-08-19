Noida, August 19: Two minor kids, who had gone out for a walk with their father, were found murdered on Wednesday morning. Their bodied were found in a green belt near Billabong International School in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The father who has been "missing" since, is the prime suspect. Police registered a case and are looking for the accused father. The deceased are six-year-old Monu and three-year-old Umesh. Noida Shocker: 5 Held for Thrashing Woman, Family Members Over Relative's Death.

According to a report by TOI, family members said Monu and Umesh were told by their father Mahesh that he would take them to a nearby park for a walk. "The kids had just returned from tuition classes and he said he wanted to take them out," Mahesh’s younger brother Arun was quoted as saying. After initial probe, police found Mahesh and the children were at the park and left from there around 7:30 pm. Online Fraud in Noida: Retired Colonel Duped Of Nearly Rs 1 Lakh By Fraudster; Case Registered.

When Mahesh and the kids did not return by 8:30 pm, their family started looking for them. "We checked the nearby parks and metro stations. We went all the way to Gadhi Chaukhandi and Parthala but did not find them," Arun said. They went to police for help. Hours later, Monu and Umesh were found murdered. The children’s throats had been slit, most likely with a blade. Police recovered a blade and a white shirt from the crime scene.

"CCTV footage shows Mahesh in the vicinity of the green belt area where the children were found dead. He doesn’t have a shirt on, only a vest. Police are trying to trace him. It is possible that the children were poisoned or strangled and their throats were slit later," said Additional DCP (Noida) Ranvijay Singh. The motive behind the murders is yet to be acsertained.

Cops learned that Mahesh was jobless for the past two months. According to his brother Arun, Mahesh was disturbed after losing the job. Cops suspect this could be the reason behind killings of the kids.

