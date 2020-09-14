Noida, September 13: A woman with mental health issues was booked here for allegedly killing her three-year-old daughter before injuring herself on Sunday, police said. Earlier in the day, officials had said that the child was killed by her father who had smashed her on the floor of their house in Barola village, under Sector 49 police station limits, around 9.30 am.

"When a local police team reached the spot, the woman was found injured and the child was found dead. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where the woman is undergoing treatment," Noida Additional Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said. Haryana Shocker: Mother Kills Son to Continue Affair With His 23-Year-Old Friend in Gurugram.

"An inquiry from neighbours and other locals revealed that the man was an alcoholic and often fought with his wife. They had a major fight day before yesterday also," Singh said.

Amit, the child's father, was missing from the house since morning and became a suspect in the case but later he emerged at the police station with a complaint against his wife over the episode, a police spokesperson said.

He said his wife Renu had mental health issues and has misbehaved with their child in the past also, a statement agreed upon by the woman's parents also, the official said.

An FIR was filed at the local police station against the father in the morning but later a fresh case was registered against the mother, the policeman said. No arrest has been made in the case as of yet and further investigation is underway, the official added.