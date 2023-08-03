Gurugram, August 3: An additional chief judicial magistrate of Nuh, her three-year-old daughter and staff had a narrow escape when their car was attacked and set on fire by a mob during the attack on a religious procession in Nuh on July 31, reveals the FIR. The judge along with her daughter hid inside a workshop at the old bus stand which is near the Nuh district court. Nuh Violence: Cow Vigilante Group Leader Mohit Yadav Alias Monu Manesar in wanted list of Rajasthan police in Murder Case of Nasir and Junaid.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday against unknown people on the complaint of Tek Chand, a processor server, at a local court in Nuh. The FIR at City Nuh police station disclosed that Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), her daughter and staff had to run for their lives on Monday as the attackers were pelting stones and firing at them. Nuh Violence: Section 144 Imposed in Gurugram After Clashes Break Out Between Two Groups.

"At around 1 p.m., Anjali Jain, her daughter, gunman Siyaram and Tek Chand had gone to SKM Medical College, Nalhar, to get some medicines in a Volkswagen car registered in the name of the ACJM. "Around 2 p.m., when they were returning, around 100-150 rioters attacked them near the old bus stand," the FIR said. The judge, her daughter and staff were saved by lawyers. When a staff member of the judge returned to the spot next day, he found the car gutted.

