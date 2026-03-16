Popular rapper and singer Badshah has reportedly received a death threat from individuals claiming to be associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat, which surfaced via social media on Sunday, follows intensifying legal scrutiny and public backlash over his latest Haryanvi song, "Tateeree". Authorities are currently investigating the authenticity of the message as security concerns rise within the entertainment industry. Badshah Arrest Ordered by Haryana Women’s Commission Over ‘Tateeree’ Song Row, Police Directed to Take Action.

Badshah Receives Death Threat From Alleged Aides of Lawrence Bishnoi

The threat was issued through a Facebook post attributed to accounts linked to the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The message accused the rapper of "spoiling the culture of Haryana" and referenced a 2024 incident involving a low-intensity explosion outside a nightclub owned by Badshah in Chandigarh.

"We showed you the trailer in your club in 2024; next time we will shoot you directly in the head," the post allegedly read. The gang also used the platform to claim responsibility for a recent firing incident in Panipat, suggesting the attack was a warning to those they believe are harming regional values.

Controversial ‘Tateeree’ Lyrics Spark Legal Action

The threat comes as Badshah faces a mounting legal battle over his song "Tateeree," released on March 1, 2026. The track has been widely criticised for its lyrics and a music video that depicts minor girls in school uniforms making objectionable gestures.

The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) recently directed the police to arrest the singer after he failed to appear before the panel for a scheduled hearing. HSCW Chairperson Renu Bhatia has also moved to have Badshah’s passport seized to prevent him from leaving the country, citing his lack of cooperation with the investigation.

Mounting Pressure On the Entertainment Industry

This is not an isolated incident for the Bishnoi gang, which has frequently targeted high-profile celebrities. In the past few months, actors Ranveer Singh and singer B Praak have also reportedly received extortion demands and threats from the same group. Rapper Santy Sharma Defends Badshah Amid ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy, Says Hip-Hop Culture Is Misunderstood in India (View Post).

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, has since issued a public apology on Instagram, stating that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and that he is a "son of Haryana." Despite the apology, the song has been removed from major streaming platforms like YouTube as police continue their raids and investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).