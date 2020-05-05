Odisha: Bus Carrying 40 Migrant Labourers Collides With Truck in Khordha District, 1 killed, 10 injured

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: ANI)

Bhubaneswar, May 5: One person was killed and 10 others injured when a bus carrying 40 migrant labourers, collided with a fruit-laden truck on NH-16 near Kuhudi of Khordha district in Odisha early on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap took place when the bus was en-route to Banki from Hyderabad. Assistant driver K Srikant died and 10 migrant workers received minor injuries in the accident, police added.

The migrant workers belonging to Kendrapara, Puri and Cuttack districts had hired the bus from Hyderabad. Odisha: Buses to Ply With 50 Percent Seating Capacity in Green Zones, Barred From Entering Red & Orange Zones, Clarifies Government.

This is the fourth accident involving buses ferrying Odia migrants in last couple of days.

Earlier on May 2, two persons were killed as a bus carrying migrants from Surat met with an accident at Kalinga Ghat on Kandhamal-Ganjam border.

On May 3, at least three persons were injured when the bus carrying migrant workers from Surat met with an accident at Kalinga Ghat.